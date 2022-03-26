Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 31,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 335,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $218.61. 2,392,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

