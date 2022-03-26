Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.61

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.61 and traded as low as $44.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 10,693 shares trading hands.

TARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.