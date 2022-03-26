Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

