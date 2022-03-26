Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.