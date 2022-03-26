TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

