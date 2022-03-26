Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 471.4% in March

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Tecogen stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

