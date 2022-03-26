Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HQL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

