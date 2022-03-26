Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:HQL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
