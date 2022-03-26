Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TELNY. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.