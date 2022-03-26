Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

