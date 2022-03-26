Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.88

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 67675426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tellurian by 45.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.