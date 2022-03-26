Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 1,172,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tenneco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

