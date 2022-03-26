The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AES by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE AES opened at $24.37 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

