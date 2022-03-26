The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Bon-Ton Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

