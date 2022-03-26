The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $32.03 on Friday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.