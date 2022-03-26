The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $274.89. The company had a trading volume of 981,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average of $321.82. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

