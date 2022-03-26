The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

