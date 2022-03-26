The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $337.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

