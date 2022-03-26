The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 475,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 356,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

