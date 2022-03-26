The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

