The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.