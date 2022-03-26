The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.69 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.63.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

