The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,798,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 324,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSXMK opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.