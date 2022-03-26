The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 343.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Middleby worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $165.43 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

