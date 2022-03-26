The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

