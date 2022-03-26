The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to announce $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.16. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $196.47. 1,607,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

