The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $113,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. 5,024,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

