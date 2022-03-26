The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $3.37 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007613 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $473.94 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

