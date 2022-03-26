The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

