The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

