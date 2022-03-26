The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

