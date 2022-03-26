The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

