Thorstarter Hits Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $11.87 million and $4.03 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.