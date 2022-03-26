TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $474,180.95 and $2.47 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00837004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

