Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 85,298 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.