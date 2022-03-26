TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $4.25 on Friday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.
TomTom Company Profile (Get Rating)
