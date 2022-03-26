Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $3.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

