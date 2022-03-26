Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.09

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.09 and traded as high as C$101.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$101.81, with a volume of 3,639,575 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

