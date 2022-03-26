TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 39,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 344,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $11,581,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 757,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,014 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

