Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,764,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

