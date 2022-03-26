Tranchess Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.60 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $66.83 million and $59.60 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,522.93 or 0.99979162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,861,998 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

