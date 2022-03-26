TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.43

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.43 and traded as high as C$18.12. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 248,811 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

