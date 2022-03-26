Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.00. 119,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 31,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Transphorm from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of -1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

