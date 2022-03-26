Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,661,287 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

