Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of Travel + Leisure worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.
In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
