Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $16.80 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

