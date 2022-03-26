Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TREVF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.71. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

