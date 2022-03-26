Trias Achieves Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00112740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.