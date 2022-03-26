Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.55. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 76,374 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$31.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

