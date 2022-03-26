Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.55. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 76,374 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$31.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)
