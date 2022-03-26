Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Critical Survey

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.27 $104.00 million $2.25 15.64 Trustmark $676.13 million 2.82 $147.37 million $2.34 13.26

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23% Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Trustmark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

