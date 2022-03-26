Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,243,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 390.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

