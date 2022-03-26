Typhoon Network Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $202,846.65 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

